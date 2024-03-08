Admin marks deadline to complete projects in Multan

MULTAN - The district administration set May 30 as deadline to complete four kilometres- long Nawab Pur Road costing Rs500 million here. Multan Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Rizwan Qadir paid visit to the site to review on-going progress on the road. He ordered to expedite work in order to ensure that it got com­pleted in the given timeframe. He took briefing on carpeting and quality of Nawabpur Road with the adjacent Mati Tal Road as well. The DC ordered to the XEN, Gulam Nabi to complete both of the projects in stipulated time frame. He instructed on ensuring transparency with quality as the top most priority of the projects. Rizwan Kadir further said that Mati Tal road would be completed until end of the cur­rent fiscal year with Rs2 billion. He said a roadmap of new schemes was being prepared as well to im­prove infrastructure of the city. He directed to the Director Development Schemes, Muhammed Irfan, to personally look-after the projects to make sure that they were steady and in accordance with the policy devised by the district administration.