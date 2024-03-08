Alvi upholds Ombudsman’s decision over radiation machine

ISLAMABAD - President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi has upheld the de­cision of Federal Tax Ombudsman in a case involving M/s Gerry’s Dnata Pvt. Limited and the CEO of Mayo Hospital Lahore.

Gerry’s didn’t release a radiation machine to Mayo Hospital Lahore over the lack of payments. Howev­er, later the funds were released but the machine couldn’t be delivered to the hospital that caused un­due sufferings to the patients and the operation of hospital was also disturbed.

The review petition filed by M/s Gerry’s Dnata, op­erating at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore against the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) findings dated January 17, 2024, was dismissed. The review petition highlighted concerns over the application of Section 14A of the Customs Act, 1969, with the peti­tioner citing a Supreme Court prima facie declaration against the section. However, after thorough consid­eration and legal scrutiny, the Presidential Order re­affirmed the original FTO findings. It mandates the Customs Collector at Allama Iqbal International Air­port to collaborate with M/s Gerry’s Dnata for the immediate implementation of the Delay and Deten­tion Certificate issued, ensuring the release of goods within a seven-day time. Failure to comply will result in legal proceedings as stipulated in the law.

The order delineated the limitations of the review jurisdiction, clarifying that the petition did not pres­ent any new evidence, errors, or compelling reasons to overturn the initial findings. Therefore, the recom­mendations issued by the FTO will stand as issued, with the review petition conclusively dismissed.