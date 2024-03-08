ASP Naqvi gets a pat on the back from CM

LAHORE - Assistant Superintendent of Police Ms Shahr Bano Naqvi got a pat on the back from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her heroic act of saving the life of a woman from the mob in Lahore’s Ichhra Bazar. The woman police officer called on the chief minister on Thurs­day and briefed her about the details of the Ichhra incident. She also briefed the chief minister on the government ini­tiatives for the minority communities, transgenders, and animal rescue centers in Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi. The chief minister said that protection of vulnerable sections of society was among her priorities. She praised ASP Shahr Bano Naqvi for showing courage saying that she had set an example of bravery and courage for the young offi­cers. Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, IG Punjab Police, CCPO La­hore, and SSP Law & Order also attend­ed the meeting