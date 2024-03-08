Azma Bukhari hints at ‘Never Again’ app launch for women safety

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari announced that the Punjab govern­ment, on the directive of Chief Min­ister Maryam Nawaz, is set to launch “Never Again” app aimed at enhanc­ing women’s safety. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the first woman chief minister in the country’s his­tory, is said to be deeply commit­ted to ensuring the protection and rights of women. Azma Bukhari elaborated on the chief minister’s dedication to women’s safety, stating that the “Never Again” app would be a crucial tool in monitoring and ad­dressing women’s rights and secu­rity concerns. The minister hinted at additional projects in the pipeline, emphasising that certain non-issues were being unnecessarily magni­fied in the country. In addition to women’s safety initiatives, Bukhari shed light on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s plans for environmental improvements in the province.