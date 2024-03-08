Friday, March 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Azma Bukhari hints at ‘Never Again’ app launch for women safety

Azma Bukhari hints at ‘Never Again’ app launch for women safety
Staff Reporter
March 08, 2024
Regional, Newspaper, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari announced that the Punjab govern­ment, on the directive of Chief Min­ister Maryam Nawaz, is set to launch “Never Again” app aimed at enhanc­ing women’s safety. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the first woman chief minister in the country’s his­tory, is said to be deeply commit­ted to ensuring the protection and rights of women. Azma Bukhari elaborated on the chief minister’s dedication to women’s safety, stating that the “Never Again” app would be a crucial tool in monitoring and ad­dressing women’s rights and secu­rity concerns. The minister hinted at additional projects in the pipeline, emphasising that certain non-issues were being unnecessarily magni­fied in the country. In addition to women’s safety initiatives, Bukhari shed light on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s plans for environmental improvements in the province.

Investing in women is the key to Pakistan's agricultural growth

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1709874454.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024