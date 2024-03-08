Azma Bukhari hints at ‘Never Again’ app launch for women safety

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari announced that the Punjab government, on the directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is set to launch “Never Again” app aimed at enhancing women’s safety. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the first woman chief minister in the country’s history, is said to be deeply committed to ensuring the protection and rights of women. Azma Bukhari elaborated on the chief minister’s dedication to women’s safety, stating that the “Never Again” app would be a crucial tool in monitoring and addressing women’s rights and security concerns. The minister hinted at additional projects in the pipeline, emphasising that certain non-issues were being unnecessarily magnified in the country. In addition to women’s safety initiatives, Bukhari shed light on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s plans for environmental improvements in the province.