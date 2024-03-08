Babar Virk denies rumours circulating about trust

LAHORE - Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shau­kat Babar Virk has said that I am the author and founder of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust. Strict legal action has been initiated against the miscreants who are making negative propaganda against our trust and trustees, he said. “ No one can deny the irrefutable official documents, resolutions and authentic testimony of thousands of citizens in this regard. The false FIR registered in Naseerabad police station Lahore will be discharged soon after the in­vestigation process. Dr. AQ Khan Hos­pital was constructed on abandoned Waqf Estate Board land and its lease agreement is also in the name of my registered trust. The first deed of our trust was registered in Gulberg Town Lahore in 2013, while the second Mar­maa deed was registered in 2016, the third Marmaa deed was registered in 2019, and after the death of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, and the fourth Marmaa deed was registered in 2021, which is still valid today.says Virk. In one of his statements, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that the local people of Ravi Park Lahore in the auspices of Minar Pakistan still call Dr. AQ Khan Hospital by its old name “Bazm-e-Ah­bab Hospital”. It came into existence in 1987 through the collective ef­forts and sacrifices of the late former Deputy Mayor of Lahore and Khadim-e-Insaniyat Haji Muhammad Amin Butt and his friends. Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan late in 2012 was associated with Bazm-e-Ahbab Hospital on my invita­tion, which later our current chairman Haji Qaiser Amin Butt and I, with mu­tual consultation.