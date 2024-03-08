Balancing Act

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s stern warning to political op­ponents has clearly shown her commitment to maintaining law and order in the province. In a press conference, she unequivocally stat­ed her zero-tolerance policy towards violent protests, emphasising that she would take decisive action against those who disrupt public peace un­der the guise of politics.

This declaration comes in the wake of strong criticism from the PTI re­garding alleged police brutality during a peaceful protest in Lahore, where one protester was reportedly admitted to the ICU due to injuries sustained. Nawaz’s firm stance reflects her determination to prevent any attempts at de­stabilising the region, especially in the aftermath of our contentious elections.

While Nawaz’s resolute stance on upholding law and order is commend­able, it also raises concerns about the potential for heavy-handed tactics. The allegations of police brutality during the recent protest highlight the delicate balance between maintaining order and safeguarding citizens’ rights. Instances of excessive force not only undermine public trust in law enforcement but also exacerbate existing tensions, fuelling further dis­sent. The CM’s assurance of ruthlessness in handling dissent must be tem­pered with a commitment to respecting the rights of citizens, ensuring that security measures do not infringe upon fundamental freedoms.

Despite facing criticism, Nawaz’s focus on addressing governance flaws and providing relief through initiatives like the ‘Ramazan Nigahban Pack­age’ demonstrates that her approach to tackling security and socio-eco­nomic challenges in Punjab are quite versatile. The Ramazan Relief Pack­age, comprising essential food items, aims to alleviate the burden on deserving individuals during the holy month.

Additionally, the government’s plan to collect comprehensive data un­der the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Project reflects a commitment to evidence-based policymaking and targeted interventions, ensuring effec­tive governance in the future. By acknowledging governance shortcom­ings and launching targeted relief efforts, she is taking a much needed proactive stance towards addressing the needs of the people.

Moving forward, transparent and accountable policing practices, coupled with robust mechanisms for addressing grievances, are essential for build­ing trust and fostering social cohesion during a time of such polarisation in the nation. By adopting a holistic approach, the Punjab government can fos­ter stability and prosperity in the region, ultimately benefiting all citizens.