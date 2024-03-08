Friday, March 08, 2024
Basant night in Gujranwala flouts ban on kite flying

Web Desk
7:59 AM | March 08, 2024
National

The people of Gujranwala celebrated Basant night on Wednesday, flouting a ban on the festival and kite flying.

They resorted to firing in the air and flew kites despite the fact the Punjab government has imposed a ban on flying kites, making twines and selling kites and kite-related material.

A day ago Punjab Chief Minister had directed the Punjab police to check kite flying and ensure imposition of ban on Basant and kite flying.

Several clips went viral on social media featuring people doing firing in the air, setting off fireworks and flying kites.

A large number of citizens flew kites in the city. Special arrangements were made to celebrate Basant night. Police seemed helpless to check the violation of ban on kite flying.

