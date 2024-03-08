Bilawal hopes safe return of 14 missing fishermen 

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stan Peoples Party (PPP) Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday expressed deep con­cern over reportedly missing of 14 fishermen following a boat capsized in the open sea near Thatta. Bilawal, in a statement issued by the Media Cell of Bil­awal House, urged the authori­ties concerned to urgently mo­bilise all available resources for the rescue of the missing fish­ermen. “My thoughts are with the affected families during this distressing time, and I fervent­ly hope for the safe return of the missing fishermen to their homes,” he added. Emphasiz­ing the need for a modernized approach for such rescue op­erations, he said, “It is impera­tive to enhance the capabilities of our rescuers to prevent such tragic accidents in the future and swiftly respond to emer­gencies at sea.” He said that the PPP was fully committed to the safety and security of maritime communities.