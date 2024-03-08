Friday, March 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bilawal hopes safe return of 14 missing fishermen 

Bilawal hopes safe return of 14 missing fishermen 
Agencies
March 08, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Paki­stan Peoples Party (PPP) Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday expressed deep con­cern over reportedly missing of 14 fishermen following a boat capsized in the open sea near Thatta. Bilawal, in a statement issued by the Media Cell of Bil­awal House, urged the authori­ties concerned to urgently mo­bilise all available resources for the rescue of the missing fish­ermen. “My thoughts are with the affected families during this distressing time, and I fervent­ly hope for the safe return of the missing fishermen to their homes,” he added. Emphasiz­ing the need for a modernized approach for such rescue op­erations, he said, “It is impera­tive to enhance the capabilities of our rescuers to prevent such tragic accidents in the future and swiftly respond to emer­gencies at sea.” He said that the PPP was fully committed to the safety and security of maritime communities.

Senators call for bringing civilian supremacy

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1709790501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024