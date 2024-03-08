Brillanz Group sets new industry standard with debut summit at MWC Barcelona

ISLAMABAD - Brillanz Group, a Pakistan-based company, hosted its first-ever Sus­tainable Energy Summit at world’s largest connectivity event MWC Bar­celona, with a focus on sustainable telecom innovation and AI solutions. This summit represents a historic moment as it is the first time a Paki­stani origin company has hosted a summit of such scale at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, Spain.

The summit, titled “Innovate, Fund, Transform: Telecom’s Journey to a Sustainable, AI-Powered Era,” has set a new precedent for the intersec­tion of technology and sustainability within the telecom sector, with a spe­cial focus on AI-enabled solutions. Bilal Qureshi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brillanz Group, a trailblazer in engineering & energy solutions for the telecom sector, highlighted the summit’s significance in propelling innovative and sustainable solutions within the industry. He emphasized that hosting such an event at MWC Barcelona was a historic milestone for a Pakistani company.

Bilal said: “This summit marks a historic moment as it’s the inaugural occasion a Pakistani company has hosted such a large-scale event at MWC Barcelona. The global launch of Thunder, our AI-Enabled Energy Intelligence Platform, underscores our dedication to spearheading im­pactful innovation, particularly in en­hancing energy efficiency within the global telecom sector, which accounts for approximately 3% of worldwide carbon emissions.” The unveiling of Thunder, a hardware-agnostic SaaS platform, at the summit heralds a par­adigm shift in how the telecom indus­try approaches energy efficiency, es­tablishing a benchmark for intelligent energy management. The Sustainable Energy Summit has been a landmark event, highlighting Brillanz Group’s leadership in sustainable innovation. Notable moments from the summit comprised a fireside chat with Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz. Aamir Ibrahim’s discussions offered deep insights into the future of the telecom sector, un­derlining the necessity for a sustain­able strategy to address the escalat­ing energy requirements.

Awais Vohra, Chief Technology Of­ficer (CTO) of Telenor Pakistan, intro­duced Thunder, an AI-driven Energy Intelligence Platform, during his key­note address. Vohra also highlighted Telenor Pakistan’s innovative sustain­ability initiatives and shared a collab­orative case study on Thunder’s devel­opment with Brillanz Group. Thunder offers a revolutionary approach to energy management in the telecom sector, boasting hardware-agnostic capabilities and widespread adoption across Telenor Pakistan’s network. Telenor Pakistan has implemented Thunder across its network, marking a substantial improvement in energy management and operational effi­ciency. Additionally, Vohra introduced Pakistan’s first sustainability-aligned innovation, “Deferred Capex, Energy Modernisation” by #Infralectric, pre­senting a pioneering business model for the global telecom industry.

The summit featured renowned global speakers such as Emanuel Kol­ta, Lead Innovation at GSMA, Danial M, VP Technology Sales at Nokia, Shakil Ahmad, Senior Sales Director at Rohdes & Schwarz, Falk Schroder, MD at Detecon MEA, along with oth­ers who engaged in insightful panel discussions. The summit concluded with insight from Ousama Hanif, Chief Commercial Officer at Brillanz Group, delivering a keynote on IoT-driven innovations in asset security, specifically Cratus Smart Cabinets for global telecoms. These discussions and collaborations are expected to leave a lasting impact on the indus­try, guiding it towards a greener and more efficient future. Brillanz Group is a leading provider of innovative en­ergy and technology solutions for the telecom industry. Committed to sus­tainability, its specialization includes cutting-edge AI, IoT-enabled Smart Cabinets, and cleantech initiatives.