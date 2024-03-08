Friday, March 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Brillanz Group sets new industry standard with debut summit at MWC Barcelona

Brillanz Group sets new industry standard with debut summit at MWC Barcelona
Monitoring Desk
March 08, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Brillanz Group, a Pakistan-based company, hosted its first-ever Sus­tainable Energy Summit at world’s largest connectivity event MWC Bar­celona, with a focus on sustainable telecom innovation and AI solutions. This summit represents a historic moment as it is the first time a Paki­stani origin company has hosted a summit of such scale at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, Spain. 

The summit, titled “Innovate, Fund, Transform: Telecom’s Journey to a Sustainable, AI-Powered Era,” has set a new precedent for the intersec­tion of technology and sustainability within the telecom sector, with a spe­cial focus on AI-enabled solutions. Bilal Qureshi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brillanz Group, a trailblazer in engineering & energy solutions for the telecom sector, highlighted the summit’s significance in propelling innovative and sustainable solutions within the industry. He emphasized that hosting such an event at MWC Barcelona was a historic milestone for a Pakistani company.

Senators call for bringing civilian supremacy

Bilal said: “This summit marks a historic moment as it’s the inaugural occasion a Pakistani company has hosted such a large-scale event at MWC Barcelona. The global launch of Thunder, our AI-Enabled Energy Intelligence Platform, underscores our dedication to spearheading im­pactful innovation, particularly in en­hancing energy efficiency within the global telecom sector, which accounts for approximately 3% of worldwide carbon emissions.” The unveiling of Thunder, a hardware-agnostic SaaS platform, at the summit heralds a par­adigm shift in how the telecom indus­try approaches energy efficiency, es­tablishing a benchmark for intelligent energy management. The Sustainable Energy Summit has been a landmark event, highlighting Brillanz Group’s leadership in sustainable innovation. Notable moments from the summit comprised a fireside chat with Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz. Aamir Ibrahim’s discussions offered deep insights into the future of the telecom sector, un­derlining the necessity for a sustain­able strategy to address the escalat­ing energy requirements.

MQM to support Zardari in presidential election: Kundi

Awais Vohra, Chief Technology Of­ficer (CTO) of Telenor Pakistan, intro­duced Thunder, an AI-driven Energy Intelligence Platform, during his key­note address. Vohra also highlighted Telenor Pakistan’s innovative sustain­ability initiatives and shared a collab­orative case study on Thunder’s devel­opment with Brillanz Group. Thunder offers a revolutionary approach to energy management in the telecom sector, boasting hardware-agnostic capabilities and widespread adoption across Telenor Pakistan’s network. Telenor Pakistan has implemented Thunder across its network, marking a substantial improvement in energy management and operational effi­ciency. Additionally, Vohra introduced Pakistan’s first sustainability-aligned innovation, “Deferred Capex, Energy Modernisation” by #Infralectric, pre­senting a pioneering business model for the global telecom industry.

The summit featured renowned global speakers such as Emanuel Kol­ta, Lead Innovation at GSMA, Danial M, VP Technology Sales at Nokia, Shakil Ahmad, Senior Sales Director at Rohdes & Schwarz, Falk Schroder, MD at Detecon MEA, along with oth­ers who engaged in insightful panel discussions. The summit concluded with insight from Ousama Hanif, Chief Commercial Officer at Brillanz Group, delivering a keynote on IoT-driven innovations in asset security, specifically Cratus Smart Cabinets for global telecoms. These discussions and collaborations are expected to leave a lasting impact on the indus­try, guiding it towards a greener and more efficient future. Brillanz Group is a leading provider of innovative en­ergy and technology solutions for the telecom industry. Committed to sus­tainability, its specialization includes cutting-edge AI, IoT-enabled Smart Cabinets, and cleantech initiatives.

Hammad, Aslam declared proclaimed offenders

Tags:

Monitoring Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1709790501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024