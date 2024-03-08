Captain Babar powers Peshawar Zalmi to commanding win over Quetta Gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi, led by captain Babar Azam, clinched a decisive 76-run victory against Quetta Gladiators in the 25th match of the HBL PSL 9 at the crowded Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Facing a formidable target of 197, Quetta Gladiators' batting lineup crumbled under pressure, mustering only 120 runs before being bowled out in 17.5 overs. The Zalmi bowlers showcased a clinical performance, notably Khurram Shahzad and Saim Ayub, each taking two wickets, while Luke Wood and Mehran Mumtaz also added to the tally with two wickets apiece, effectively stifling the Gladiators' chase.

The Gladiators' innings started with a glimmer of hope as Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel initially put on a promising display. However, their efforts were short-lived as Roy was caught by Haseebullah Khan off Wood's bowling for 16, and shortly after, Shakeel followed, contributing a quick 24 off 12 balls.

The middle order failed to stabilize, with key players like Rilee Rossouw and Laurie Evans falling for single-digit scores, leaving the Gladiators struggling at 76-5. Despite a middle-order effort, Akeal Hosein’s 14 and a late cameo by Mohammad Amir could not salvage the innings, concluding their effort at a disappointing 120 all out.

Earlier in the day, Peshawar Zalmi set the stage with a dynamic batting display, reaching a formidable total of 196/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Babar Azam was the linchpin of Zalmi's innings, crafting a brilliant 53 off 30 balls, embellished with nine fours and a six. Contributions from Tom Kohler-Cadmore (33 off 19 balls) and a fiery start by Saim Ayub (30 off 12 balls) propelled Zalmi to a competitive total. Rovman Powell's unbeaten 28 towards the end ensured a challenging target for the Gladiators.

Akeal Hosein emerged as the standout bowler for Quetta Gladiators, capturing four wickets for 23 runs in a commendable spell that briefly swung the momentum. However, the combined effort of the Zalmi batsmen proved too formidable.

This victory not only underscores Peshawar Zalmi's dominance in the tournament but also highlights Babar Azam's leadership and form, making them a formidable contender for the title.

SCORES IN BRIEF

Peshawar Zalmi 196/8 (Babar Azam 53, Tom Kohler-Cadmore 33, Saim Ayub 30, Powell 28*; Akeal Hosein 4-23) beat Quetta Gladiators 120 all out (Saud Shakeel 24, Jason Roy 16; Khurram Shahzad 2-15, Saim Ayub 2-20, Luke Wood 2-21, Mehran Mumtaz 2-22) by 76 runs.