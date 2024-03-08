CCP warns influencers against deceptive marketing of products

ISLAMABAD - In light of recent trends and consumer behaviours, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has issued a stern warning to the influenc­ers, content creators, and ad­vertisers regarding false and misleading endorsements that are being publicized by them while advertising dif­ferent products or services across various platforms.

Similarly, consumers are encouraged to remain vigi­lant and report any instanc­es of deceptive advertising to the Commission. Influenc­er marketing has become an integral part of modern ad­vertising strategies with so­cial media platforms serving as key avenues for brands to reach their target audience. An influencer-driven mar­keting campaign is a promo­tional strategy that leverag­es the popularity, credibility, and reach of social media influencers to endorse or promote a brand, product, or service. Online endorse­ments by celebrities play an important role in helping consumers make their shop­ping decisions.

The endorsements are particularly helpful when consumers buy goods or ser­vices whose quality may be hard to assess before their utilization. The information that endorsements provide may help consumers to make faster and more confident de­cisions. It has the potential to boost competition amongst businesses on their products’ reliability or the quality of services they offer. It can also make it easier for small busi­nesses and new entrants to enter a market or to expand.

However, with the prolif­eration of influencer-driven marketing campaigns, there has been a rise in decep­tive marketing practices that pose serious risks to unwary consumers. The Competi­tion Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has noticed that cer­tain influencers and endors­ers are making false and misleading endorsements to attract consumers. It is, prima facie, a violation of Section 10 of the Competi­tion Act, 2010 being a decep­tive marketing practice. The Commission has already is­sued comprehensive “Guide­lines on Section 10: Decep­tive Marketing Practices”, wherein it has been clarified that false or misleading ‘En­dorsements/Testimonials’ are prohibited.

An endorsement is false or misleading if the endorser offering the testimonial has not disclosed his material connection with the product or service being endorsed. He is required to disclose whether he is a real user of the product or service or a paid performer or an employee of the company/brand or a recipient of a free product or service for offer­ing the user testimonial or endorsement as an influenc­er; a celebrity or an opinion leader. By working together with the stakeholders, the CCP can ensure free competi­tion and protect the rights of consumers. The CCP will take strict action against all those engaged in deceptive mar­keting practices under Sec­tion 10 of the Competition Act, 2010. The Commission is fully committed to perform­ing its duties optimally.