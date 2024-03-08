China's FM Wang Yi advocates for dialogue, cooperation, and global governance in recent interviews



During a press conference on March 7, 2024, Wang Yi, a Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister, addressed China's foreign policy and achievements. He emphasized China's commitment to global peace and development, highlighting President Xi Jinping's vision for China's role in the world. Wang Yi outlined China's diplomatic achievements in 2023, including significant events, multilateral summits, and diplomatic efforts. He stressed China's dedication to building partnerships, promoting a community with a shared future, and resolving conflicts through political means. Regarding China-Russia cooperation, Wang Yi praised the deepening ties and emphasized the mutual benefits and complementarity of the partnership, highlighting achievements in trade and energy cooperation.



The China-Russia relationship is deemed strategic by both sides, reflecting their fundamental interests and global trends. They've established a new model of major-country relations, emphasizing non-confrontation and mutual coordination. In the face of global challenges, they prioritize good-neighborliness and aim to deepen strategic coordination. As the world rejects hegemony and division, their partnership promotes multipolarity and democracy in international relations, crucial for global stability and cooperation.

In celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, China and Russia will launch the China-Russia Years of Culture, capitalizing on new opportunities for cooperation. With Russia chairing BRICS and China leading the SCO, they pledge to enhance international coordination, uphold multilateralism, and ensure regional and global security.

Building a community with a shared future for mankind, a cornerstone of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, has garnered international support and evolved into practical outcomes. This vision transcends zero-sum mentalities, fostering cooperation across various sectors and regions. China commits to working with all nations for a peaceful, prosperous world.

Regarding China-US relations, China maintains stable policies based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. Despite positive developments post-summit, US actions contradict its promises, fostering mistrust. China urges the US to objectively assess China's development, fulfill commitments, and restore stable, sustainable relations.

The 45th anniversary of China-U.S. diplomatic relations emphasizes people-to-people connections, particularly among youth and at the grassroots level. China aims to enhance dialogue and exchanges with the U.S., bridging gaps in understanding. Multipolar world and inclusive globalization are advocated by China to ensure equal rights and benefits for all nations, fostering cooperation and shared prosperity globally.

Regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, China calls for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid, emphasizing the need for justice and a two-state solution. China supports Palestine's rights and urges comprehensive peace talks for lasting stability in the Middle East.

China's successful mediation in international conflicts stems from its principles of non-interference, political settlement, objectivity, and addressing root causes. By respecting sovereignty, promoting dialogue, maintaining impartiality, and addressing underlying issues, China plays a constructive role in resolving conflicts and promoting peace worldwide.

Amid global uncertainties, China emphasizes the collective responsibility to uphold peace. China aims to collaborate with all nations to end conflicts and foster a world of lasting peace and mutual security.

Regarding China's relationship with the European Union (EU), Wang Yi highlights the successful cooperation between China and Europe, particularly through projects like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). He stresses the importance of characterizing China and Europe as partners, advocating for cooperation and mutual benefit.

Addressing concerns about tensions across the Taiwan Strait following elections in Taiwan, Wang Yi reaffirms China's stance on the one-China principle. He emphasizes that Taiwan is an integral part of China and opposes any actions promoting "Taiwan independence." China remains committed to peaceful reunification while maintaining its stance against separatist activities.

Wang Yi emphasizes the importance of unity and cooperation among nations to ensure peace and stability in the face of global challenges.

China's neighborhood diplomacy in 2023 demonstrated its commitment to fostering good relations with neighboring countries, as highlighted by agreements such as the China-Vietnam pact on building a shared future. Wang Yi emphasizes the principles of friendship, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness in China's interactions with its neighbors. He underscores the success of these efforts in enhancing regional cooperation and stability, citing projects like the China-Laos railway and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as examples. Looking ahead, China aims to continue promoting peace and cooperation in its neighborhood.

Regarding the Ukraine crisis, China maintains an impartial stance and advocates for peace talks to resolve the conflict. Wang Yi notes growing global concerns about the situation and emphasizes the urgency of returning to negotiations to prevent further escalation. He highlights China's support for an international peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, stressing the importance of addressing the legitimate concerns of all parties to establish a balanced and sustainable security framework in Europe.

Wang Yi addresses concerns about China's development prospects, emphasizing the country's resilience and contributions to global growth. He highlights China's transition to higher-quality growth driven by innovation and green initiatives, as well as its expanding market opportunities for the world. Emphasizing China's commitment to opening up, Wang Yi announces visa facilitation measures and efforts to enhance international cooperation and trade, including the negotiation of high-standard free trade agreements.

On the South China Sea issue, Wang Yi reaffirms China's historical claims to the region and its commitment to maintaining peace and stability. He highlights the importance of the South China Sea as a vital maritime route and emphasizes China's efforts, along with ASEAN countries, to preserve peace and stability in the region through dialogue and cooperation.

In summary, Wang Yi underscores several key points across various interviews:

Neighborhood Diplomacy: China emphasizes the importance of maintaining friendly relations with neighboring countries, resolving differences through dialogue and consultation, and promoting mutual benefit and inclusiveness in regional cooperation.

Ukraine Crisis: China advocates for peace talks to resolve the Ukraine crisis, urging all parties to abide by the principles of the U.N. Charter and work towards a balanced and sustainable security architecture in Europe.

AI Governance: China emphasizes the need for equal emphasis on the development and security of artificial intelligence (AI), advocating for global governance guided by principles of ethics, safety, and fairness. China supports international cooperation on AI capacity-building under the U.N. framework.

Africa Cooperation: China reaffirms its commitment to strengthening cooperation with African countries, supporting Africa's development paths suited to its national conditions, and promoting unity and collaboration among developing countries.

Korean Peninsula Issue: China advocates for dialogue and negotiation to address the root causes of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, emphasizing the importance of peace, stability, and lasting security in the region.

Role of the U.N.: China supports the role of the U.N. as the core mechanism for achieving world peace and development, emphasizing the need for U.N. reform to increase representation and say of developing countries.

Belt and Road Initiative (BRI): China highlights the achievements of the BRI and outlines plans for future cooperation, focusing on upgrading physical, institutional, and people-to-people connectivity to promote joint development and prosperity.

Global South Cooperation: China views the rise of the Global South as a positive force for reforming the international order, supporting unity and cooperation among developing countries to enhance their collective strength.

Consular Protection: China prioritizes the safety and well-being of Chinese nationals abroad, implementing measures to strengthen consular protection and provide efficient and responsive services to overseas Chinese.

Communicating China's Stories: China recognizes the importance of foreign journalists in sharing China's stories with the world, emphasizing the role of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese people in China's development narrative, and encouraging more foreign journalists to contribute to portraying China's vibrant reality and global cooperation efforts.