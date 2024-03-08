Cholistan Turns Green

Pakistan has some of the famous deserts of the world namely Cholistan Desert, Thal Desert, Thar Desert and Kharan Desert. Cholistan and Thal deserts are located in Punjab whereas Thar and Kharan Deserts in Sindh and Balochistan respec­tively. Cholistanz Desert (Rohi) covers an area of 26300 square Kilometers of area. The Cho­listan desert connected with the Indian Rajas­than Desert in the East and Tharparkar in the South. The Cholistan Desert located on the pe­riphery of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Ra­him Yar Khan. The length of the desert is 480 Kilometers from North to South and width ranges from 30 to 192 kilometers. The region is famous for livestock to include cattle, camels, sheep and goats which are playing a significant role in the country’s economy. The main source of water are tobas where rain water is collected in natural depression or man made ponds. The ground water at places is sweet, mar­ginal and brackish. Historically, Cholistan desert was fertile watered by Hakra River. The Pakistan Army’s Strategic Project Division through Green Pakistan Ini­tiative under Special Investment Facilitation Centre (SIFC) has launched the process to reclaim, waste, bar­ren and unused government land across Pakistan. The land which remains the property of provinces only given for the cultivation purposes. In this regard the initial focus of Green Pakistan Initiative is Cholistan Desert. The Pakistan Army has experience of manag­ing lands through its Land Directorate by developing waste land, which is to be given to the wards of mar­tyrs family and war wounded personnel.

Pakistan has an area of 79.6 million hectares with over 22 million hectares under cultivation. Pakistan is 15th longest producer in agriculture production and 8th largest in wheat production. According to media sources, Pakistan’s agriculture imports are amounting to 10 Billions Dollars. Pakistan facing 4 million met­ric ton shortfall in wheat production against a total de­mand of 30.8 million metric ton. The green Pakistan is the vision of the Chief of Army Staff General Asim Mu­nir to address food security in Pakistan by reclaiming barren, waste and unused land across Pakistan. Paki­stan’s first agriculture revolution was in 1960 due to the introduction of new varieties of seeds, construc­tion of dams and use of modern agriculture practic­es. In Cholistan for the first time approximately one lac acres of land have been cultivated/ developed within very short span of time of time. Under the Green Paki­stan Initiative advanced technologies (smart farming) will be incorporated beside using modern agriculture equipment and high efficiency irrigation system. Doz­ens of Chinese containers carrying agriculture equip­ment for Green Pakistan Initiative have crossed Khun­jerab Pass (15400 feet) into Pakistan during snow season. This is a significant milestone in the country’s agriculture development.

The focus of Green Pakistan Initiative is high efficien­cy irrigation system which include the central pivot system, drip irrigation, sprinklers and rain guns. Con­version to such irrigation system will certainly ensure water conservation, which is the need of time. Provi­sion of water through canal / pipeline has been planned which will be functional soon to reclaim uncultivated waste land. To transform barren / waste land into sus­tainable farmland the Green Pakistan initiative has launched the state of art Land Information and Man­agement System (LIMS). LIMS will provide all mod­ern farming technical assistance to farmers / investors across the country. In a short time the Green Pakistan Initiative spearheaded by Pakistan Army has demon­strated the commitment to reclaim barren and waste land across Pakistan to bring Pakistan out of food secu­rity challenges. This will reduce country’s reliance on agriculture related imports. Cholistan desert will be­come green with the use of modern technology, high ef­ficiency irrigation system and above all sheer determi­nation / commitment of Pakistan Army to the cause.

Masud Ahmad Khan

The writer is a retired brigadier and freelance columnist. He tweets at @MasudAKhan6