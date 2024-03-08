Friday, March 08, 2024
Clean Punjab Programme launched

Our Staff Reporter
March 08, 2024
LAHORE  -  The “Clean Punjab” program has been included as a top priority by the Punjab government. The program aims to promote public health and prosperity by eliminat­ing littering across the province. Under this initiative, cleanliness will be ensured at all public plac­es including railway stations, bus stops, and cemeteries through­out the province. The local gov­ernment department will work closely with municipalities to pro­vide facilities and ensure clean­liness in cities, towns and rural areas. Provincial Minister for Lo­cal Government Zeshan Rafique expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the local government department officials at the secretariat after assuming the office. He emphasized that the cleanliness drive would continue until the entire province is made waste-free. The Minister assured that all available resources would be mobilized to ensure the success of this people-centric initiative led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Special Secretary Asia Gul and Additional Secretary Maria Tariq provided detailed briefings to the minister on ongoing and fu­ture development projects under the purview of local governance. The minister was also briefed on the arrangements for cleanliness under the “Clean Punjab” program across the province.

Our Staff Reporter

