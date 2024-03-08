Friday, March 08, 2024
CM Bugti directs to shift offices of project directors, field officers to respective districts

Our Staff Reporter
March 08, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta

QUETTA  -  Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Thursday directed to shift offices of all project directors and field officers of the pro­vincial government to the respective districts.

The chief minister will make a surprise visit to all divisions, districts, said a news release.

He said that strict action would be taken if any officer was found absent from the place of posting. Sarfraz Bugti said that project directors and officers should not make the provincial capital a permanent abode. He added that officers should attend to their duty and deal with their assigned matters. CM Sar­fraz Bugti directed the officers to utilise all their abilities to resolve problems faced by the people.

Our Staff Reporter

