Friday, March 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM visits Sargodha to console a grieved mother

CM visits Sargodha to console a grieved mother
Our Staff Reporter
March 08, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Sargodha to share the grief of a grieved mother. The CM met with the father, mother and sister of the innocent girl being subjected to molestation at the hands of an influential person in Sargodha. The grieved mother while meeting with the CM burst into tears, adding that her daugh­ter went away by weeping and the oppres­sors did not allow her to meet. The mother remarked that Ayesha used to take care of everyone and use to work in order to pay off the debt. The CM remarked that as a mother she can understand her grief and consoled the oppressed family. Maryam Nawaz directed the Provincial Minister So­haib Bharath to maintain a contact with the affected family along with redressing their grievances. The CM directed commissioner Sargodha to ensure treatment of the elder daughter along with constituting a medi­cal board. The police informed the CM that both the accused involved in subjecting the innocent girl to molestation have been ap­prehended. The CM directed to vigorously pursue the case being registered against the accused. Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, So­haib Bharath, Chief Secretary, Secretary, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Investing in women is the key to Pakistan's agricultural growth

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1709874454.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024