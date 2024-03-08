CM wants education sector to be equipped on modern lines

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Thursday expressed her resolve to equip the education sector on modern lines as she chaired a meeting on higher education scholarships and the I-Pad scheme. “Education sector should not be run in a non-productive and directionless manner,” said the chief minister”, adding that educational institutions including the Higher Education Commission should be equipped on modern lines. Chief Minister expressed her indignation over the incomplete briefing of PEEF, and sought a comprehensive plan from them about the PEEF Scholarship Programme. She directed to redesign the scholarship scheme afresh.” Maryam Nawaz also directed a student survey before the launch of the I-Pad and Laptop scheme. She said the government would decide to distribute I-Pads and laptops after ascertaining the needs of the students, because their feedback was highly imperative in this regard. Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, MPA Nausheen Adnan, Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance, Secretary Higher Education, Chairman PITB and other officers attended the meeting.