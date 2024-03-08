Friday, March 08, 2024
CM wants education sector to be equipped on modern lines

Our Staff Reporter
March 08, 2024
LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Thursday expressed her resolve to equip the education sector on modern lines as she chaired a meeting on higher educa­tion scholarships and the I-Pad scheme. “Education sector should not be run in a non-productive and directionless man­ner,” said the chief minister”, adding that educational institutions including the Higher Education Commission should be equipped on modern lines. Chief Min­ister expressed her indignation over the incomplete briefing of PEEF, and sought a comprehensive plan from them about the PEEF Scholarship Programme. She directed to redesign the scholarship scheme afresh.” Maryam Nawaz also directed a student survey before the launch of the I-Pad and Laptop scheme. She said the government would decide to distribute I-Pads and laptops after ascertaining the needs of the students, because their feedback was highly im­perative in this regard. Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, MPA Nausheen Adnan, Edu­cation Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secre­tary Finance, Secretary Higher Educa­tion, Chairman PITB and other officers attended the meeting.

Investing in women is the key to Pakistan's agricultural growth

Our Staff Reporter

