Friday, March 08, 2024
DC inspects facilities at Sukkur DHQ hospital

APP
March 08, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUKKUR   -   Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayy­az Hussain Mahesar has paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital, Suk­kur to inspect facilities here on Thursday. He inspected various departments of the hospital including Emergency, Laboratory, Operation The­atre and OPD. Deputy Com­missioner interacted with the patients and inquired about the treatment facilities. He directed the hospital’s man­agement to deal with all kinds of emergencies 24 hours. He said that provision of best health care facilities to the residents was the priority of the Sindh Government and no compromise would be made on it. He also reviewed the cleanliness arrangements and directed to improve the sanitation arrangements and said that no negligence would be tolerated. 

