DC lauds Mirpurkhas central jail reform initiatives

MIRPURKHAS - Divi­sional Commissioner Faisal Ahmad Uqeli praised on Thursday the Central Jail Mirpurkhas administra­tion’s efforts in prisoner reformation, assuring con­tinued support from both divisional and district ad­ministrations. According to detail, he expressed appre­ciation for the positive steps taken by the administration of Central Jail Mirpurkhas towards the reformation of prisoners. He assured that both divisional and district administrations would up­hold and continue the ref­ormation program during his visit to the Central Jail. Accompanied by Senior Su­perintendent Shahabuddin Siddiqui, Uqeli conducted an extensive inspection of various facilities within the jail premises; includ­ing the CCTV control room, school, and teaching center, computer, and electrician classes. Additionally, efforts to enhance the environment were evident as plantation activities were undertaken in the nursery. The visit un­derscored the commitment of authorities towards pris­oner rehabilitation and the importance of such initia­tives in fostering positive change within the correc­tional system.