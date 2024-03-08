Efforts afoot to strengthen city’s infrastructure: Mayor

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that efforts were underway to strengthen the city’s infrastructure, including en­hancing Safari Park and introducing various recreational projects through public-private partnerships. He said this after inaugurating internal roads, restaurants, horse riding, cafe, and a shooting range in Safari Park.

Barrister Murtaza said that the Pakistan Peoples Party had prom­ised to revive Karachi’s prosperity, and Bilawal Bhutto’s vision was the progress of the city. Significant devel­opmental projects had begun in the city after the formation of the Sindh government, he added

Deputy Mayor Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad, Dil Muhammad and mayor Karachi special representa­tive for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi were also present on the oc­casion. He emphasised the impor­tance of providing entertainment facilities like indoor games, cycling, and horseback riding in major parks.

The mayor also highlighted the presence of horses in Safari Park, which was initially considered a lei­sure activity for the elite but was now accessible to the general public.

Additionally, he mentioned the introduction of new lions and Puma, and the ongoing work to dec­orate and renovate existing parks throughout Karachi. He urged the citizens, especially the youth, to engage in healthy and constructive activities for societal improvement. The ongoing efforts aimed to make parks and sports fields in Karachi lively and active, prioritizing equal development across all areas for standardized facilities accessible to residents, he said.

Meanwhile, Karachi Metropoli­tan Corporation - KMC’s General Council in a meeting on Thursday unanimously endorsed a resolution to honor those who have rendered significant services for Karachi with “Karachi medal with cash reward”.

The general meeting of the council of KMC was held in the council hall of the KMC head office under the chairmanship of Mayor Karachi Bar­rister Murtaza Wahab.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad also participated in the meeting. During the meeting a total of four different resolutions were approved while one resolu­tion presented was deferred till the next meeting.

The resolutions which were passed unanimously include the awarding of “Karachi medal with cash reward” to those who have rendered significant services for Karachi, renovation of the KMC parks and the installation of solar system and the tribute to the services of former member of Sindh Assembly Shaheed Abdullah Murad with praying for his forgiveness.

A resolution passed by majority vote in the meeting included the ap­proval to collect tax/fee on animals brought for sale in all cattle markets held in Karachi on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha 2024, while resolution about KMC hospitals up-gradation under public private partnership was deferred till the next meeting of the Council.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab an­nounced on this occasion that before the next meeting of the City Council, a meeting will be held with the rep­resentatives of all parties to decide the future course of action and ac­cordingly more resolutions will be presented in the meeting.

He said that our aim is to serve the people of Karachi and to for­mulate policies in this regard, for which the process of consulta­tion with the representatives of all parties in the city council will continue, during the meeting on March 8, International Women’s Day. The members of the council also expressed their views and em­phasized the need to raise voice for women’s rights at all levels.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Mur­taza Wahab said that International Women’s Day should be celebrated not only on one day but every day and we should acknowledge their services. He also announced the al­location of common room for wom­en in the KMC head office.