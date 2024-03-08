Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations

KARACHI - In its 25th year of operations in Islamabad, Emirates Airline has stepped up to support chil­dren in the local community by teaming up with SOS Children’s Village Islamabad. The airline collaborated with the charity organisation to provide much-needed blankets to the orphaned students and their caretakers.

Emirates’ charitable initiative, led by Salem Al Mana, Emirates’ Regional Manager – Pakistan and other members of its local sales team, reflects the airline’s ethos of giving back to the communities in which it operates. In addition to donating the blankets to the orphanage’s management at its premises in Islamabad, the team also spent quality time with the children, engaging in exciting ac­tivities and sharing inspirational stories. By partnering with organi­zations like SOS Children’s Village Islamabad, Emirates continues to uphold its values of enriching the communities it serves and sup­porting disadvantaged children.

“We believe in not only provid­ing material support but also in fostering personal connections and uplifting spirits,” said Sa­lem Al Mana. “Our team had the privilege of spending time with the children of SOS Children’s Village Islamabad, sharing sto­ries of perseverance, courage, and determination. Emirates is grateful to have been given the opportunity to bring some cheer to the children. It was a humbling experience for all of us.”

SOS Children’s Village is a non-profit organization dedicat­ed to providing a loving home and family-like environment to orphaned and abandoned chil­dren. The blankets donated by Emirates will undoubtedly pro­vide comfort for the children under its care, especially during the cold winter months.