Fake news causes disintegration, needs to be controlled: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister of Information and senior journalist Mortaza Solangi has said that fake news is a global pandem­ic around the world for a long time but it has recently become a new fashion in Pakistan, which needs to be discour­aged as this trend is detrimental to the integration of the society.

He expressed these views while ad­dressing an event held to dilate upon fake news trend in Pakistan here on Thursday.

He said that media owners who have vested interests in their other busi­nesses play a huge role in spread­ing fake news to blackmail the state through fake news.

However, editors are the biggest fil­ters to stop fake news, he said.

He also emphasized that social me­dia platforms do millions of dollars in business and have an alternate political economy. “Fake news is a serious chal­lenge for the new government as well. We should also have a national board of journalists that will issue censure cer­tificates to vloggers. There must also be moral pressure from the society to dis­courage fake news,” the minister said.

In his opening remarks, senior jour­nalist Waseem Abbasi, said that when professional journalists make mis­takes, it could be judgment of error and they’re retracted but social media jour­nalists spread fake news deliberately and do not even retract them. He em­phasized the importance of fact checks since they’re important for the survival and dignity of journalism.

Absar Alam, senior journalist and former Chairman PEMRA, in his re­marks on the occasion, said that the fake news business is here to stay and we’ll have to co-exist with it.

He also said fake news was used to deceive enemies during wars in an­cient times. But unfortunately, poli­tics in our country has become a war and now fake news tool is used to dis­credit opponent political parties. Fake news travels faster among the masses through social media. “We can’t control it but we have to compete with it,” he asserted.

Absar Alam gave the example of the United States how their electron­ic media created a perception for two months that Saddam Hussain of Iraq possessed weapons of mass de­struction and took approval to start a war against Iraq but after 10 years of war and killing one million Iraqis, US couldn’t find any WMDs in Iraq.

Talat Hussain, a senior journal­ist, while speaking at the event said that fake news term shouldn’t be used for disinformation, misinforma­tion, planted news, and propaganda because it’s fake and has nothing to do with the news.

Fake news has always been part of our media because it’s generat­ed through media but the scale it has been coming through digital media, has created its industry. He introduced the terms ‘fakedia’ of fake media, and ‘Churnslaist’ for journalists, and said they should be separated from us since they’re selling fake news. He also em­phasized their goals are different, their purpose is to create a fake image and it’s a separate product.

Umar Cheema, also a senior journal­ist, while speaking at the event said, so­cial media has amplified fake news. It speeds up the circulation of disinforma­tion. “We as journalists have to sensitize ourselves because people trust us. Mis­takes can be committed by us but we have to retract those mistakes quick­ly rather than waiting for fake news to spread for days, getting the agenda done then retracting them,” he said.

He also talked about intellectual cor­ruption being far more dangerous than financial corruption in the news busi­ness.

Asad Baig from Media Matters for De­mocracy told the audience that we’ve been monitoring disinformation since 2018. Money and power are two basic pillars of disinformation. He said we’ve fact-checked 170 news items from Jan­uary 1st and 87% of those fake news benefits only one political party.

Qamar Zaman Qaira, a politician from PPP who also attended the event, said the media overall represents socie­ty. “We’re worried about fake news these days but we also have to prepare ourselves for the challenges artificial intelligence will bring to spread fake news in the society in future.”