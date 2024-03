FAISALABAD - Two illegal private housing colonies were sealed, here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the enforcement team of Faisalabad De­velopment Authority (FDA), during inspection, sealed offices of two colo­nies on Masjid Ismael Road. They in­cluded Mesaq Residencia and Rehm­an Garden.

The illegal constructions in both colonies were also demolished be­sides removing flexes displayed for advertisement of the colonies.