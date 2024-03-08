Friday, March 08, 2024
FG Polo book berth in National Open Polo final

Our Staff Reporter
March 08, 2024
LAHORE   -  FG Polo narrowly overcame Master Paints/Diamond Paints with a tight scoreline of 9-8 in an electrifying semifinal clash of the 3rd President of Pakistan Polo Cup National Open Cham­pionship 2024 at Jinnah Polo Fields on Thursday. Raul Lapla­cetteemerged as the hero for FG Polo, orchestrating the victory with an impressive tally of six superb goals. He was well-sup­ported by Mian Abbas Mukhtar, who contributed two crucial goals, and Raja Mikayial Sami, who added one to their total. On the opposing side, Master Paints/ Diamond Paints showcased their prowess with AmirrezaBehboudi leading their charge with five fabulous goals, and Sufi Moham­mad Haroon adding three to their tally. The match kicked off with both teams going toe-to-toe, maintaining a neck-and-neck competition until the end of the second chukker. However, Master Paints/Diamond Paints shifted gears and adopted a more ag­gressive playstyle, allowing them to secure a commanding 8-4 lead. As the fifth round commenced, FG Polo found themselves trailing by four goals. Undeterred, they orchestrated a remarkable rally, scoring five consecutive goals in a stunning comeback, clinching the match with a 9-8 victory.

Our Staff Reporter

