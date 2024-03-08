Friday, March 08, 2024
FIA arrests hundi suspects in Kohat raids

APP
March 08, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   On the instructions of Director Kohat Zone, Inamullah Gandapur, a crackdown is underway against the elements involved in hawala/hundi and illegal currency exchange. In the ongoing operations, two suspects engaged in the hundi busi­ness were arrested, an official of the FIA Kohat Circle said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Latifullah Khattak and Fazlur Rehman, according to the FIA official. Latifullah was apprehended from Kohat Main Bazaar, while Fazlur Rahman was arrest­ed in Bannu. Fazlur Rehman was caught red-handed in a private bank, with a total of Rs 22,57,000 recov­ered from him, the official added.

