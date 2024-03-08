FIA arrests three suspects

FAISALABAD - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three accused involved in hawala/hundi and illegal business of currency exchange. According to offi­cial sources here on Thursday, FIA composite circle Faisalabad Zone during crackdown against ha­wala/hundi, illegal currency exchange and human trafficking held three accused who were later iden­tified as Muhammad Irfan, Umar Junaid and Usman Qayyum. The team recovered currency notes worth hundreds of thousands rupees, $20,000, and four cell phones used for hawala/hundi. The teams also collected evidence of illegal exchange of currency. The accused were also involved in extorting money from citizens for sending them abroad and illegal immigrants. A case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started.