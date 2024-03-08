Friday, March 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FIA arrests three suspects

Our Staff Reporter
March 08, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three accused involved in hawala/hundi and illegal business of currency exchange. According to offi­cial sources here on Thursday, FIA composite circle Faisalabad Zone during crackdown against ha­wala/hundi, illegal currency exchange and human trafficking held three accused who were later iden­tified as Muhammad Irfan, Umar Junaid and Usman Qayyum. The team recovered currency notes worth hundreds of thousands rupees, $20,000, and four cell phones used for hawala/hundi. The teams also collected evidence of illegal exchange of currency. The accused were also involved in extorting money from citizens for sending them abroad and illegal immigrants. A case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1709790501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024