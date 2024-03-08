FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: PFF announces probables for Pakistan-Jordan home-away leg

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the list of probables for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Round 2 matches against Jordan. Scheduled for the 21st of March, the home encounter will take place at Jinnah Stadium Islamabad, followed by an away fixture in Jordan on the 26th of March.

The training camp is set to commence on Monday, the 11th of March 2024, in Lahore, with plans to later relocate to Islamabad. Group G includes Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Jordan.

The team will be under the guidance of Head Coach Stephen Constantine, supported by Claudio Altieri as the Fitness Coach, Rogerio Ramos Dal Solio and Noman Ibrahim as the Goalkeeper Coaches and Muhammad Ali Khan as the Strength and Conditioning Coach.

PAKISTAN SQUAD (Probables)

Goal-Keepers: Salman Ul Haq, Saqib Hanif, Hassan Ali and Abdul Basit

Defenders: Mamoon Moosa Khan, Muhammad Sohail, Junaid Shah, Umar Hayat

Haseeb Khan, M. Saddam, Muhammad Hamza Munir, Kamil Ahmad Khan and Muhammad Adeel

Midfielders: Alamgir Ghazi, Rajab Ali, Ali Uzair, Moin Ahmad, Zaid Umer, M Zahid Shah and Ali Zafar

Forwards: Shayek Dost, Fareed Ullah, Muhammad Waleed Khan, Muhammad Waheed, Muhammad Adeel Younas and Yasir Arafat

Diaspora players' names will be included in the final squad.