French embassy announces Pakistan Gender Climate Award 2024 winners

ISLAMABAD - To celebrate the International Women’s Day, the Embassy of France and Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the European Union Delegation, the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change (CSCCC), yesterday announced the winners of the second edition of the Gender Climate Award. The objective of the award is to highlight women’s commitment and leadership in the fight against climate change under three categories: climate action, green business, and young climate journalism.
The proud winners of the Pakistan Gender Climate Award 2024 are: Qandeel Rehman, (Climate Action), Umbreen Arif (Green Business), and Khalida Niaz (Young Climate Journalism). Each winner will receive PKR 1.2 million to advance their activity and use the funds to deepen the gender climate nexus in their area of work.
The Pakistan Gender Climate Award 2024 seeks to shine a light on Pakistani women and recognize their leadership and contribution as equal partners in change. The dynamic and resourceful women of Pakistan work in diverse fields ranging from civil society to academia, science to media, business and beyond. The award is designed to highlight the fact that climate change is not gender neutral. It impacts women and girls disproportionately, amplifying existing inequalities. With stark disparities in opportunity and access, climate change can have a negative impact on women’s livelihoods, as well as their health and well-being. The critical contribution of women in agriculture and management of natural resources makes it imperative to optimize their potential in the fight against climate change.
Quote by Aisha Khan, Executive Director, Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change (CSCCC)
“Women are the future changemakers. They adapt, conserve and nurture. Their capacities and key roles have not always been recognized due to social and cultural constraints. It is time now to give visibility to their strengths and use their knowledge and skills to navigate the climate crisis. Investing in women today will brighten all our tomorrows.”
A nation-wide call for applications was launched under the three categories to attract a broad array of applicants. Applications were screened by a jury comprising of representatives from the Embassy of France, AFD, the EU Delegation, UNDP, and CSCCC. The award ceremony will take place on 8 May 2024 to honor the winners.