Gold rate up by Rs2,750 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,750 and was sold at Rs228,150 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs225,400 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,358 to Rs195,602 from Rs193,244 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs179,301 from Rs177,140, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram sil­ver remained constant at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08 respectively. The prices of gold in international mar­ket increased by $26 and was sold at $2,174 as com­pared to last day’s $2,148.