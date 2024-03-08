Govt committed to address problems of farmers on priority basis: Bugti

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti says government is committed to solve the problems of farmers on priority basis.

Talking to a delegation of farmers led by Sardar Noor Ahmed Bangulzai in Quetta, the Chief Minister said that the issues of subsidy and dues between QESCO and the landlords will be resolved through mutual understanding.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that the difficulties and problems of the people associated with the agricultural sector in Balochistan will be raised before the Federation with ground realities.