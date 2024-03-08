Hammad, Aslam declared proclaimed offenders

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday declared six ac­cused, including two leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk.

The court declared the ac­cused, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Ham­mad Azhar, Adnan Ashraf, Samar, Malik Haider Ali, and Muhammad Qasim, as proclaimed offenders. The investigation officer of Sar­war Road Police Station had filed an application for declaring the accused as proclaimed offend­ers. The officer stated that hectic efforts were made for the arrest of the accused but they could not be arrested as they went into hiding to avoid arrest. He submitted that non-bailable ar­rest warrants had already been issued against the accused, but they did not surrender to the law.

He requested the court to declare the accused as proclaimed offenders. ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal allowed the application and declared the accused as POs in the case under Section 87 of Criminal Procedure Code. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers on the charges of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk, during May-9 riots. Separately, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday ex­tended the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar in Shadman Police Station torching case till March 16. ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal con­ducted proceedings on the bail petition, wherein the former minister did not appear on expiry of his interim bail.

However, a counsel on his behalf submitted an exemption application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day. At this, the the court allowed the ap­plication and extended the interim bail of Asad Umar till March 16. The court also sought argu­ments from parties, on the next date of hearing. The police had regis­tered a case under sec­tions of Anti-Terrorism Act against Asad Umar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and work­ers on charges of torch­ing Shadman Police Sta­tion during May-9 riots. In a related develop­ment, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) founder in three cases related to attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower and torching of Shadman police station on May 9, 2023.