Friday, March 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hindu pilgrims reach Katas Raj Mandir

Hindu pilgrims reach Katas Raj Mandir
Staff Reporter
March 08, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Hindu pilgrims from India reached Ka­tas Raj Mandir in Chak­wal by special buses on Thursday, amidst tight security, to participate in Shivratri celebrations. Addressing the media, delegation leader, Vish­wa Nath Bajaj, praised the accommodation and transportation arrange­ments, made by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for the pilgrims. He expressed gratitude to the ETPB chairman and the Gov­ernment of Pakistan. Other members of the delegation also lauded the arrangements. Ac­cording to the board spokesperson, the cen­tral ceremony of the Maha Shivratri would be held on Friday at the historic Katas Raj Mandir in Chakwal, in which various politi­cal, social, and religious leaders will participate. In accordance with their religious customs, the pilgrims will perform rituals such as ‘Devi Mala’ and other ceremo­nies on March 9th.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1709874454.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024