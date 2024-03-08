Hindu pilgrims reach Katas Raj Mandir

LAHORE - Hindu pilgrims from India reached Ka­tas Raj Mandir in Chak­wal by special buses on Thursday, amidst tight security, to participate in Shivratri celebrations. Addressing the media, delegation leader, Vish­wa Nath Bajaj, praised the accommodation and transportation arrange­ments, made by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for the pilgrims. He expressed gratitude to the ETPB chairman and the Gov­ernment of Pakistan. Other members of the delegation also lauded the arrangements. Ac­cording to the board spokesperson, the cen­tral ceremony of the Maha Shivratri would be held on Friday at the historic Katas Raj Mandir in Chakwal, in which various politi­cal, social, and religious leaders will participate. In accordance with their religious customs, the pilgrims will perform rituals such as ‘Devi Mala’ and other ceremo­nies on March 9th.