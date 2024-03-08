History will not forgive us if we don’t steer Pakistan out of economic crisis: PM

Shahbaz Sharif tells coalition partners facts about country’s economy are troublesome n Says gas, electricity circular debt has swelled to Rs 5 trillion, PIA’s debt ballooned to Rs 825b n Says Asif Ali Zardari will be elected as President with overwhelming majority n Economy, reconciliation in politics will be priority of coalition govt: Bilawal n CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on PM Shahbaz.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Thursday said that PPPP leader Asif Ali Zardari would be elected as President of Pakistan as coalition partners had overwhelming majority in the National Assembly, Senate and provincial assemblies.
Speaking at a dinner hosted in honour of leaders of allied parties, he said Asif Zardari would be the candidate of the allied parties in the presidential election on March 9.
The coalition government secured two thirds of the votes in the recent general elections and it would be reflected during the presidential election, he added. He said the coalition federal government was formed again with consensus and unity besides formation of Pakistan Peoples Party government in Sindh, Pakistan Muslim League(N) government in Punjab and a coalition government in Balochistan. “We have to respect mandate of the people,” he said adding, “the world is looking towards Pakistan and seeing how the new government will overcome challenges and resolve issues.” He thanked his coalition partners, Quaid PML Nawaz Sharif and leaders of allied parties for electing him as the prime minister once again. The prime minister said his government was facing Himalaya like challenges and the facts about economy were troublesome.
“Our gas and electricity circular debt had hiked to Rs five trillion. The debt of PIA had ballooned to Rs 825 billion. The annual theft of electricity amounted to Rs 500 billion”.
He said these figures showed the gravity of the economic situation. He said the government refunded Rs 65 billion to the exporters, adding the tax base should be expanded while burden on those who were already taxed, should be reduced. He pointed out that Pakistan’s tax to GDP ratio was just 9.8 percent whereas this percentage was higher in other countries.
He said state owned entities were making losses of hundreds of billions of rupees and the government was paying these losses by taking more loans.
He informed that Rs 1.7 trillion taxes were stuck in courts due to legal disputes, vested interests and collusion. “We have to unite to take Pakistan out of the present economic difficulties. If we cannot take Pakistan out of this situation history will not forgive us,” he remarked. “Our target is to change condition of the nation and we have to present our proposals to friendly countries to attract investment.” In his remarks, co-chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari said his party would support the prime minister as he would work to steer Pakistan on the path of progress. He was of the view that Pakistan could make economic progress with growth in the agriculture sector. He mentioned that history was amended with the Supreme Court judgment in the reference on judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said last time during his presidential tenure, his father Asif Zardari gave up his powers in favour of the Parliament. Asif Zardari would be elected as the civilian president for the second time, he noted. He said economy and reconciliation in Pakistani politics would be priority of the coalition government. He thanked the political parties for supporting Asif Zardari for the presidential election.
PM for removing hurdles to expedite privatisation process Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday stressed for expediting the privatisation process of those State Owned Enterprises (SOEs), causing constant dent to the national exchequer, to stabilize the national economy and provide maximum relief to the common man. “Obstacles in the process of privatisation be removed at the earliest so that the country and the nation can get rid of losses of billions of rupees and improve the economic condition,” he said while chairing a high level meeting on privatisation. The prime minister also directed to take immediate steps for enhancing the capacity of departments linked with the privatisation process.
Reviewing the complete list and progress report of all the institutions involved in the privatisation process, the prime minister directed to submit the detail of actions and goals with a clear determination of time frame.
He also directed the Privatization Commission and the Ministry to present pending issues related to the privatization to the cabinet soon after its formation for timely decisions as there was no room for further delay. Shehbaz Sharif, on the proposal of handing over the power distribution companies to the provinces, directed to constitute a review committee, which would submit its recommendations to the prime minister. He made it clear that the responsibility of the privatisation process lied totally upon the Privatisation Commission and the Ministry. He also directed to remove all the bottlenecks in the process. He also stressed to ensure transparency of the privatisation process at the institutional level and to adopt effective international standards of its monitoring. The prime minister said that the country and its people were compelled to pay the heavy price of loss-making institutions, urging the quarters concerned to play their sincere role in getting rid of them. He made it clear that quality, transparency and national interest would be kept supreme, stressing the need for creating an environment of business competition and serving the public, terming them essential for improvement. “The ministries and institutions should suggest solutions exhibiting professionalism and passion as it is a matter of Pakistan’s betterment.” The meeting took an overview of the latest situation on the process of privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), House Building Finance Corporation, First Woman Bank, Roosevelt Hotel, Heavy Electrical Complex, power plants & distribution companies, Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation and other loss-making institutions. It also deliberated over the progress made so far and the obstacles confronted in this regard. The Secretary of the Ministry of Privatization and other relevant officials gave a briefing. The meeting was informed that one of the main reasons for delay in the process of privatization was the stay orders issued by courts. The prime minister directed to make the legal team effective and asked the Ministry of Law to suggest appropriate measures accordingly. The meeting was apprised that March 5 was the last date for receiving bids for outsourcing the airport.