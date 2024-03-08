Friday, March 08, 2024
House job training starts in CMC hospital

Staff Reporter
March 08, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

LARKANA   -  The Medical Superintendent Chandka Med­ical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana has Thursday in­vited applications from the Graduates of Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Dental College Larkana (Batch-08 session 2024), An­nual, for the Six Months House Job training for First Term at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana/ Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Dental College Larka­na. The House Job training will be started on April 01, 2024. The application forms will be issued up to March 13, 2024. He advised the concerned can­didates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office up to March 13, 2024, positively.

