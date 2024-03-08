House job training starts in CMC hospital

LARKANA - The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana has Thursday invited applications from the Graduates of Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Dental College Larkana (Batch-08 session 2024), Annual, for the Six Months House Job training for First Term at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana/ Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Dental College Larkana. The House Job training will be started on April 01, 2024. The application forms will be issued up to March 13, 2024. He advised the concerned candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office up to March 13, 2024, positively.