ICC partners with LA28, Flag Football, Lacrosse, Softball & Squash to celebrate Int’l Women’s Day

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has teamed up with the four other new Olympic sports, the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), World Lacrosse (WL), World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) and World Squash Federation (WSF) to celebrate International Women’s Day through the theme “Inspire Inclusion,” with their athletes striking the “inclusion pose”.

International Women’s Day is a day marked on 8 March annually to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world. The day is also a reminder and call to action for the acceleration of gender parity.

Stars from the five sporting codes which have recently been confirmed for Olympic inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 – Smriti Mandhana (Cricket), Diana Flores (Flag Football), Erica Evans (Lacrosse), Kelly Maxwell (Softball) and Nour El Sherbini (Squash) – have come together to amplify the message of inclusion in the form of a video discussing what inclusion feels like.

“It feels like winning,” declared Mandhana, who is the vice-captain of India women’s cricket team. “It feels like togetherness,” affirmed Flores, quarterback for Mexico, who won Gold in the 2022 World Games.

“It feels like you can inspire the world,” World number one women’s squash champion, El Sherbini stated. “It feels like someone’s got your back,” Evans added. “It feels like every woman can dream bigger,” Maxwell proclaimed.

ICC General Manager – Marketing and Communications, Claire Furlong said: “International Women’s Day is about using our collective voice to accelerate gender parity and what better way to do that and celebrate inclusion than to partner with the four sports that were, along with cricket, recently included in the LA 28 Olympic Games. “All five sports have a clear commitment to parity and this film celebrates that with the world’s best athletes aiming to inspire inclusion for the next generation.”