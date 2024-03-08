IGP orders steps to curb street crimes

KARACHI - A significant meeting was convened under the leadership of Sindh IGP, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, to address security concerns for the upcoming holy month of Ramazan. The meeting, held at the Cen­tral Police Office (CPO) Karachi, brought together key officials including Additional IGP Karachi, DIGP - Traffic, and other senior officers from vari­ous regions. IGP emphasised the importance of en­hancing police presence, particularly in all zones of Karachi, to tackle street crime effectively. Mea­sures such as increased patrols, foot patrols, and snap checking in central areas, shopping centers, and surrounding regions were discussed.

Consultations with all stakeholders were high­lighted as essential for formulating comprehen­sive security and traffic arrangements during the month of Ramazan. Additionally, the update and assessment of venues such as mosques, schools, and other places for prayers were emphasized, followed by the implementation of robust secu­rity plans. Special attention was given to ensuring extraordinary traffic management alongside the protection of public safety during Ramazan. The meeting stressed the importance of crime analysis and the security situation in other provinces.