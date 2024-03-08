Inauguration ceremony of 2nd HED sports event held

LAHORE - The opening ceremony of the 2nd Higher Education Department’s (HED) sports events at the provincial level was held at the Government Graduate College for Women Township, Lahore. Secretary Higher Education Depart­ment Khalid Salim attended the event as a chief guest. Special Secretary Higher Education Department Sha­hida Farrukh was the guest of honor and on this occa­sion, DPI Colleges Punjab Dr. Syed Ansar Azhar along with all the directors and deputy directors Punjab joined the ceremony. The event was hosted by Directorate Col­leges Lahore under the chairmanship of Director Colleges Lahore M Zahid Mian and Principal Govt Graduate College for Women Township, Lahore Prof Dr Umbreen Javed Khan. Speak­ing at the ceremony, Secre­tary HED Khalid Saleem said that having a healthy body is very important for a healthy mind. The purpose of orga­nizing sports events in col­leges is to divert the focus of students towards healthy ac­tivities instead of other neg­ative activities. The active participation of players from across the province is com­mendable, he added. Special Secretary HED Ms Shahida said that the participation of women in sports and the expression of talent is very welcome. Special measures are being taken to increase the participation of women. While, DPI Punjab Prof Dr. Ansar Azhar said that colleg­es have produced national level players. Colleges have talent that will be nurtured.