Inauguration ceremony of 2nd HED sports event held

LAHORE - The opening ceremony of the 2nd Higher Education Department’s (HED) sports events at the provincial level was held at the Government Graduate College for Women Township, Lahore. Secretary Higher Education Department Khalid Salim attended the event as a chief guest. Special Secretary Higher Education Department Shahida Farrukh was the guest of honor and on this occasion, DPI Colleges Punjab Dr. Syed Ansar Azhar along with all the directors and deputy directors Punjab joined the ceremony. The event was hosted by Directorate Colleges Lahore under the chairmanship of Director Colleges Lahore M Zahid Mian and Principal Govt Graduate College for Women Township, Lahore Prof Dr Umbreen Javed Khan. Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary HED Khalid Saleem said that having a healthy body is very important for a healthy mind. The purpose of organizing sports events in colleges is to divert the focus of students towards healthy activities instead of other negative activities. The active participation of players from across the province is commendable, he added. Special Secretary HED Ms Shahida said that the participation of women in sports and the expression of talent is very welcome. Special measures are being taken to increase the participation of women. While, DPI Punjab Prof Dr. Ansar Azhar said that colleges have produced national level players. Colleges have talent that will be nurtured.