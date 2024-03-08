Friday, March 08, 2024
Indian cop brutally beats Muslim men offering Friday prayer on Delhi roadside

Agencies
8:38 PM | March 08, 2024
Amid growing discrimination against minorities, particularly Muslims in India, a police officer subjected Muslim men, offering Friday prayers on the roadside in New Delhi, to severe brutality.

In the video circulating on social media platforms, the police officer can be seen kicking and punching Muslim men offering prayers. The video of the assault earned large-scale condemnation and sparked outrage across the country. 
 

The incident reportedly took place in the capital's Inderlok area.


A large number of Muslims gathered at a mosque in the Inderlok area on Friday, leading to several men praying on the road due to overcrowding.

A few police officials arrived at the spot amid mid-prayers and started kicking and punching the Muslims busy in their prayers.

The video shows one of them kicking and hitting the Muslims who were kneeling down for prayers. However, a crowd surrounded the cop and objected to his attitude.

According to the India Today, the official has been suspended with immediate effect.

Sharing the video of the incident, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi said: "This Delhi Police soldier kicking a person while offering namaz probably does not understand the basic principles of humanity.

“What is this hatred that is filled in the heart of this soldier? Delhi Police is requested to file a case against this official under appropriate sections and terminate his service."

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) MK Meena said that an inquiry into the matter has been initiated. The official has been suspended with immediate effect and disciplinary action will also be taken, the DCP added.

