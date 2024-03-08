Friday, March 08, 2024
Islamabad court terminates order declaring CM Gandapur as absconder

Agencies / Staff Reporter
March 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Islamabad District and Session Court on Thurs­day terminated a judg­ment of lower court for declaring Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa’s Chief Minis­ter Ali Amin Gandapur as absconder. 

District and Session Judge Shahrukh Arja­mand heard the appeal of Gandapur against the verdict of lower court. 

Petitioner’s lawyer prayed the court to grant exemption from appearance to Ali Amin due to official engage­ments, which was ac­cepted by the judge The court stated that sum­mon notices were not im­plemented due to which it couldn’t be received by the petitioner. It said that the court was abolishing the action of under section 87 and 88. It instructed the petitioner to submit sure­ty bonds worth Rs50,000. The court remanded back the case to the trial court and adjourned hearing till March 14. It may be men­tioned here that Bharakau Police Station has regis­tered a case against Ali Amin Gandapur for recov­ery of liquor. The judicial magistrate has declared the petitioner as abscond­er after his repeated dis­appearances.

