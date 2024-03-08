ISSI hosts ‘Next-Generation International Security Experts Conference 2024’

ISLAMABAD - As part of the vision to engage the youth, and to encourage critical thinking and promote culture of research among them, the India Study Center at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized the ISSI’s first-ever “Next-Generation International Security Experts Conference 2024.” Students and young researchers from various Universities and think-tanks presented their papers on issues of importance for Pakistan and those affecting regional security. In his introductory remarks, Director India Study Centre Dr. Khurram Abbas said that the objective of this event was to promote culture of policy-oriented research among the young scholars. He highlighted that the conference will have a diverse pool of speakers as they hail from the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Turkiye, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab, and Islamabad. He added that based on the papers presented at this conference, ISC will publish a book in June 2024. In his welcoming address, Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood said that in a rapidly transforming global environment as well as turbulent times regionally, it is important to go beyond the traditional approaches and employ fresh thinking in policy research, which can primarily come from the young and imaginative minds. He added that, given its size in Pakistan’s demographic landscape, the youth is an indispensable stakeholder as far as the future of Pakistan is concerned. It is with this view that the Institute of Strategic Studies took this initiative of engaging with the young international security experts. He advised young scholars to be bold and innovative in thinking, flexible in adapting to new technologies and working methods, and hardworking and persistent in pursuing goals. Above all, he urged them to do their work with utmost commitment, professionalism and integrity.