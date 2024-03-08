Friday, March 08, 2024
Justice Malik Shehzad takes oath as LHC CJ

Web Desk
9:42 AM | March 08, 2024
Justice Malik Shehzad Amad Khan on Friday took oath as the Lahore High Court chief justice.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered oath to the newly-appointed chief justice at the Governor's House. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also attended the ceremony.

Supreme Court Justice (retd) Khalilur Rehman Ramde, Justice (retd) Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary, Lahore High Court Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, Justice Miss Alia Neelum also participated in the ceremony.

It should be noted that President Arif Alvi had approved the appointment of Justice Malik Shehzad as the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court.

