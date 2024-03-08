Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi found guilty of misconduct: SJC

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has found former Supreme Court judge Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi guilty of misconduct and opined “(he) should have been removed from the office of judge (of Supreme Court).”
The SJC, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, who is also Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council, and comprises two most senior judges of the Supreme Court – Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, and Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Afghan, Thursday rendered its opinion on the complaints against the former judge of the apex court, under Article 209(6) of the Constitution.
In a press release issued by the council’s secretary, the SJC said that its members met on 29 February 2024 and 01 March 2024 and a series of matters were discussed, one of which was the allegations against Naqvi.
The SJC rendered its opinion in respect of the nine complaints against Sayyed Mazahar under Article 209(6) of the Constitution and opined that “he was guilty of misconduct and should have been removed from the office of Judge.”
The press statement further stated that the allegations are levelled against the judges of the Supreme Court and the High Courts and the same are publicized and number of judges have expressed concern that if they respond to such allegations the same may be construed as ‘misconduct’ because the Code of Conduct, dated September 2, 2009, issued by the SJC, in its Article-V states that a judge should not seek publicity.
The Council deliberated upon the matter and was of the opinion that if a reply or clarification is issued by or on behalf of a judge it does not violate Article-V. However, since concerns have been expressed by the judges it was agreed that these words be added in Article V of the Code that “However, if an allegation is publicized against a judge he may respond to it.”
It added that therefore, Article-V of the Code of Conduct is amended to read as; “Functioning as he does in full view of the public, a judge gets thereby all the publicity that is good for him. He should not seek more. In particular, he should not engage in any public controversy, least of all on a political question, notwithstanding that it involves a question of law. However, if an allegation is publicized against a judge he may respond to it.” The statement further states that the SJC considered six different complaints, in chronological order, and in respect of five the opinions expressed by its members to whom it was referred, recommended that there was no substance therein, with which the SJC concurred. However, in respect of complaints submitted against a judge of the Balochistan High Court the SJC issue notice to submit his reply/explanations with 14 days.