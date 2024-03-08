Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi found guilty of misconduct: SJC

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has found former Supreme Court judge Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi guilty of miscon­duct and opined “(he) should have been removed from the of­fice of judge (of Supreme Court).”

The SJC, headed by Chief Jus­tice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, who is also Chairman of Su­preme Judicial Council, and com­prises two most senior judges of the Supreme Court – Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, and Jus­tice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, and Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Afghan, Thursday rendered its opinion on the com­plaints against the former judge of the apex court, under Article 209(6) of the Constitution.

In a press release issued by the council’s secretary, the SJC said that its members met on 29 Feb­ruary 2024 and 01 March 2024 and a series of matters were dis­cussed, one of which was the al­legations against Naqvi.

The SJC rendered its opinion in respect of the nine complaints against Sayyed Mazahar under Article 209(6) of the Constitu­tion and opined that “he was guilty of misconduct and should have been removed from the of­fice of Judge.”

The press statement further stated that the allegations are levelled against the judges of the Supreme Court and the High Courts and the same are pub­licized and number of judges have expressed concern that if they respond to such allegations the same may be construed as ‘misconduct’ because the Code of Conduct, dated September 2, 2009, issued by the SJC, in its Ar­ticle-V states that a judge should not seek publicity.

The Council deliberated upon the matter and was of the opin­ion that if a reply or clarification is issued by or on behalf of a judge it does not violate Article-V. However, since concerns have been expressed by the judges it was agreed that these words be added in Article V of the Code that “However, if an allegation is publicized against a judge he may respond to it.”

It added that therefore, Arti­cle-V of the Code of Conduct is amended to read as; “Function­ing as he does in full view of the public, a judge gets there­by all the publicity that is good for him. He should not seek more. In particu­lar, he should not engage in any public controver­sy, least of all on a political question, notwithstanding that it involves a question of law. However, if an allega­tion is publicized against a judge he may respond to it.” The statement further states that the SJC considered six different complaints, in chronological order, and in respect of five the opinions expressed by its members to whom it was referred, rec­ommended that there was no substance therein, with which the SJC concurred. However, in respect of com­plaints submitted against a judge of the Balochistan High Court the SJC issue no­tice to submit his reply/ex­planations with 14 days.