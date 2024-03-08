Friday, March 08, 2024
KMU VC leads blood donation drive

Our Staff Reporter
March 08, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Re­gional Blood Center or­chestrated a triumphant blood collection camp at Khyber Medical Universi­ty (KMU) Peshawar. Fac­ulty members, students, and the Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq, ac­tively participated in the event by donating blood.

Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq, the Vice Chancellor of KMU, emphasized the signif­icance of serving socie­ty and the needy, assert­ing it as a fundamental principle for every Mus­lim and society. Proud­ly sharing his own com­mitment, he revealed a consistent blood dona­tion practice spanning eighteen years, high­lighting the harmless­ness of the process. He urged the youth to en­gage actively in blood donation, underscor­ing the importance of conducting necessary screening tests for dis­eases like Hepatitis, HCV, and Malaria before the donation.

