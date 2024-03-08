KMU VC leads blood donation drive

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regional Blood Center orchestrated a triumphant blood collection camp at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar. Faculty members, students, and the Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq, actively participated in the event by donating blood.
Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq, the Vice Chancellor of KMU, emphasized the significance of serving society and the needy, asserting it as a fundamental principle for every Muslim and society. Proudly sharing his own commitment, he revealed a consistent blood donation practice spanning eighteen years, highlighting the harmlessness of the process. He urged the youth to engage actively in blood donation, underscoring the importance of conducting necessary screening tests for diseases like Hepatitis, HCV, and Malaria before the donation.