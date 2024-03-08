KP CM chairs crucial meeting for Ramazan prices control

PESHAWAR - An essential meeting was conducted at Chief Min­ister’s House, led by CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gan­dapur, to strategize and implement a Price Con­trol Mechanism for daily commodities during Ra­madan. The participants, including Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chuahry and Inspector General Police Akhter Hayat Khan Gandapur, were briefed on the mechanism, em­phasizing its swift im­plementation across dis­tricts. Mobile teams and monitoring desks will ensure adherence to gov­ernment-fixed rates.

CM Gandapur stressed the importance of pro­viding maximum relief during Ramadan, direct­ing strict monitoring of markets and crackdown on overcharging. He em­phasized the availabil­ity of government veg­etable markets in all districts and the conver­sion of every bazar into a Sasta Bazar. Social media will be utilized for direct public coordination, and Deputy Commissioners are instructed to display price lists on Pena flex, ensuring transparency and efficient complaint resolution.

Furthermore, CM Gandapur emphasized building public confi­dence in government machinery, with a focus on good governance and a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. Ram­adan Daster Khwan will be arranged in all district and tehsil hospitals, and vigilant measures against hoarding and black mar­keting will be taken. The CM assured full govern­ment support to district administrations, urging visible improvements in all sectors.

In a parallel deci­sion, CM Gandapur an­nounced the restoration of free healthcare ser­vices under Sehat Card Plus initiative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 1st Ramadan. A substantial fund release to State Life Insurance Corporation and monthly allocations for arrears payment were approved. The CM affirmed the project’s continuation as a vital public welfare initiative, with a commitment to transparency and neces­sary reforms.