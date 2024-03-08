KP CM chairs crucial meeting for Ramazan prices control

PESHAWAR - An essential meeting was conducted at Chief Minister’s House, led by CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, to strategize and implement a Price Control Mechanism for daily commodities during Ramadan. The participants, including Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chuahry and Inspector General Police Akhter Hayat Khan Gandapur, were briefed on the mechanism, emphasizing its swift implementation across districts. Mobile teams and monitoring desks will ensure adherence to government-fixed rates.
CM Gandapur stressed the importance of providing maximum relief during Ramadan, directing strict monitoring of markets and crackdown on overcharging. He emphasized the availability of government vegetable markets in all districts and the conversion of every bazar into a Sasta Bazar. Social media will be utilized for direct public coordination, and Deputy Commissioners are instructed to display price lists on Pena flex, ensuring transparency and efficient complaint resolution.
Furthermore, CM Gandapur emphasized building public confidence in government machinery, with a focus on good governance and a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. Ramadan Daster Khwan will be arranged in all district and tehsil hospitals, and vigilant measures against hoarding and black marketing will be taken. The CM assured full government support to district administrations, urging visible improvements in all sectors.
In a parallel decision, CM Gandapur announced the restoration of free healthcare services under Sehat Card Plus initiative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 1st Ramadan. A substantial fund release to State Life Insurance Corporation and monthly allocations for arrears payment were approved. The CM affirmed the project’s continuation as a vital public welfare initiative, with a commitment to transparency and necessary reforms.