KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflower Festival

KARACHI - Vice Chan­cellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Thursday inaugurated the Sunflower Festival 2024 and Air and Weather Station at the KU Agriculture Experimental Field. The KU Department of Agriculture and Agribusiness Management has organized the event which will remain open till Friday. On this occa­sion, the KU VC observed that there is no doubt that with the use of modern technolo­gy, Pakistan can easily bring a revolution in the agricultural sector. Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that plantation is very essential for Pakistan especially in Karachi because our city has become a con­crete metropolitan. “We need to give special attention to creating awareness and a cul­ture to promote plantation. A greener and cleaner city is the need of the hour.” He mentioned that the students of almost every department of the University of Karachi are getting the opportunity to work in the field. He appreci­ated that despite the limited resources the department of agriculture and agribusiness management have conducted a lot of experiments on dif­ferent types of crops and this field has shown their hard work producing excellent results. On this occasion, he visited the stalls that were set up by the department’s students. They briefed the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi about the different types of crops grown in the agricul­tural experimental field of the University of Karachi.