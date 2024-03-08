Man killed, two injured in firing incidents

KARACHI - One person was killed and two others including a woman injured in separate firing incidents in dif­ferent area of the metropolis, police said on Thurs­day. According to details, unidentified gunmen sprayed bullets at two people near Vita Chowrangi area of Karachi. As a result of firing, one person was killed while other critically injured.

Two groups exchange fire in Mehran Town Ko­rangi resulting in critical injuries to a woman.

The body and injured were shifted to different hospital and police after registered separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.