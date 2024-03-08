Man killed, two injured in firing incidents

KARACHI - One person was killed and two others including a woman injured in separate firing incidents in different area of the metropolis, police said on Thursday. According to details, unidentified gunmen sprayed bullets at two people near Vita Chowrangi area of Karachi. As a result of firing, one person was killed while other critically injured.
Two groups exchange fire in Mehran Town Korangi resulting in critical injuries to a woman.
The body and injured were shifted to different hospital and police after registered separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.