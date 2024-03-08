Maryam Nawaz announces increases in women’s quota PPSC

On International Women’s Day, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced an increase in the quota for women in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) from 10 to 15 percent.

Addressing a gathering in Lahore related to Women’s Day, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reiterated her firm stance against harassment towards women, stating, “Harassing women is my red line.” She expressed pride in seeing women holding high positions and saluted and appreciated the contributions of women across all spheres of society.

Highlighting initiatives aimed at ensuring the safety and empowerment of women, Maryam Nawaz also unveiled a safety app designed for use in educational institutions and various other settings.

Emphasising the importance of addressing societal restrictions that hinder women from speaking out, she stressed the need for creating an environment where women feel empowered to voice their concerns.

In addition to the increase in the quota for women in the PPSC, Maryam Nawaz announced plans to provide interest-free loans to women, initiate internship programs, and distribute bikes to facilitate women’s mobility. She credited her opponents for instilling courage in her and expressed gratitude for their role in her journey.

During a meeting with students, Maryam Nawaz underscored her commitment to investing in education, stating, “I consider spending on students as the best investment.”