Meeting discusses illegal occupation of ETPB properties

LAHORE - The 355th meeting of members of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was held at the board office, here on Thursday with Board Chairman Arshad Farid Khan in the chair. The chairman told the board members that effective action was being taken against illegal occupants and defaulters of the ETPB properties. According to the Supreme Court and the One Man Commission orders, commercial land worth crores of rupees had been handed over in Karachi, the meeting was told. The operation would continue, it added. The board was briefed about geo-tagging and SPARCO, the agenda of property in Chakwal, Rawalpindi and Hasan-Abdal to be given for education, lease and development. Aadhaar card for Indian pilgrims, their stay and provision of facilities to them were discussed. Approval was given for upgradation of the electric system in Gurudwara Sachasauda Farooqabad. The meeting was attended by Hindu and Sikh members from all over the country, as well as official and non-official members, Secretary Board Farid Iqbal, Deputy Secretary Admin Uzmi Shahzadi, Controller Accounts Adeel Ahmed, Sanaullah Khan, CEO Kartarpur Abu Bakr Aftab Qureshi, Shahid Bashir and other board officers participated in the meeting.
LDA, MCL TEAM DEMOLISHES ILLEGAL STRUCTURES
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore team, during its ongoing crackdown on illegal constructions and encroachments, demolished and sealed several structures and properties besides shifting the livestock the corporation sheds, here on Thursday. The team took action in LDA Avenue-1 and Jubilee Town and illegal encroachments and sheds for buffaloes were removed while dozens of cattle-heads were shifted to the corporation sheds. The operation was supervised by Director Avenue Asadullah Cheema. According to a spokesman for the LDA, a comprehensive operation against illegal constructions/ encroachments was under way throughout the city while Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa were overseeing the operation.