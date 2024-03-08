Meeting discusses illegal occupation of ETPB properties

LAHORE - The 355th meeting of members of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was held at the board of­fice, here on Thursday with Board Chairman Arshad Farid Khan in the chair. The chairman told the board members that effective ac­tion was being taken against il­legal occupants and defaulters of the ETPB properties. According to the Supreme Court and the One Man Commission orders, commer­cial land worth crores of rupees had been handed over in Karachi, the meeting was told. The opera­tion would continue, it added. The board was briefed about geo-tag­ging and SPARCO, the agenda of property in Chakwal, Rawalpindi and Hasan-Abdal to be given for education, lease and development. Aadhaar card for Indian pilgrims, their stay and provision of facili­ties to them were discussed. Ap­proval was given for upgradation of the electric system in Gurud­wara Sachasauda Farooqabad. The meeting was attended by Hindu and Sikh members from all over the country, as well as official and non-official members, Secretary Board Farid Iqbal, Deputy Secre­tary Admin Uzmi Shahzadi, Con­troller Accounts Adeel Ahmed, Sanaullah Khan, CEO Kartarpur Abu Bakr Aftab Qureshi, Shahid Bashir and other board officers participated in the meeting.

LDA, MCL TEAM DEMOLISHES ILLEGAL STRUCTURES

The Lahore Development Au­thority (LDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore team, during its ongoing crackdown on illegal constructions and encroachments, demolished and sealed several structures and properties besides shifting the livestock the corpora­tion sheds, here on Thursday. The team took action in LDA Avenue-1 and Jubilee Town and illegal en­croachments and sheds for buffa­loes were removed while dozens of cattle-heads were shifted to the corporation sheds. The op­eration was supervised by Direc­tor Avenue Asadullah Cheema. According to a spokesman for the LDA, a comprehensive operation against illegal constructions/ encroachments was under way throughout the city while Com­missioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa were overseeing the operation.