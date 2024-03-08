Meezan, PMN ink MoU for promotion of Islamic microfinance services

KARACHI - Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic Bank, recently formalised a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Microfi­nance Network (PMN) - the na­tional association for retail play­ers in the microfinance industry. Under this agreement, the bank will provide financial and Shariah technical support to PMN mem­ber institutions for delivering Is­lamic finance to the under-privi­leged segments of the society.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Ali Siddiqui - Group Head, Sha­riah Compliance at Meezan Bank, and Syed Mohsin Ahmed – CEO of PMN, at a signing ceremony held at Avari Hotel, Lahore. No­table figures present at the event included Dr Muhammad Imran Ashraf Usmani – Vice Chairman Shariah Board, Meezan Bank, Syed Tanveer Hussain – Group Ex­ecutive Corporate, Commercial & Investment Banking Group, Mee­zan Bank, Murtaza Khokhar - Vice Chairman, PMN and Ali Basharat – Head of Operations, PMN along with their respective teams.

Expressing his thoughts on the collaboration, Dr Muham­mad Imran Ashraf Usmani said, “This collaboration will make a significant contribution towards expanding financial inclusion and facilitating access to finance as per the precepts of Shariah to the underserved sector of society, meeting their essential needs.” He further emphasized the significance of leveraging technology to efficiently serve microfinance customers, outlin­ing his vision to contribute to the sector’s growth and wealth cir­culation within the economy.

Speaking at the occasion, Syed Mohsin Ahmed said, “The finan­cial industry in Pakistan is at a crossroads as it transforms from conventional to Islamic finance. This partnership between Meezan Bank and PMN will be a catalyst in promoting Shariah-compliant fi­nancial services and will promote financial inclusion in the country.”