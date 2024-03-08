Meher appointed as Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan

LAHORE - The gov­ernment of Kyrgyzstan has appointed prominent businessman Meher Ka­shif Younis as Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in Lahore including the territory of the Punjab province to promote economic and cultural rela­tions between two brotherly Muslim countries and exchanges of higher education delegations. Meher Kashif Younis is also the Chairman Kyrgyz­stan Trade House (KTH) in Pakistan, Coordinator to minister of state and Federal Tax Ombudsman, CEO of Rabia Trust Hospital providing free medical cover to the poor, Managing Director of Model Steel and former Senior Vice President of Lahore cham­ber of commerce and industry (LCCI), according to Meher’s spokesman here on Thursday. He mentioned that Presi­dent Dr Arif Alvi has approved his ap­pointment as Honorary Consul of Kyr­gyzstan and he would be entitled to all privileges, immunities and advantages attached to this position.